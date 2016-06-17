Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 7:47 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Capps Presents Congressional Gold Medals to Local Teens

By Nicole Dubowitz for Rep. Lois Capps | June 17, 2016 | 2:30 p.m.

During the Congressional Award Foundation Annual Gold Medal Award Ceremony at the House of Representatives in Washington, D.C., Rep. Lois Capps presented congressional gold medals to Sienna Santer, from Arroyo Grande, and Madison DeBruin, from Atascadero.

The congressional award is given to young Americans ages 14-23 years old. It is a non-partisan, voluntary and non-competitive program.

Medals are earned by setting and achieving personal goals in four areas: volunteer public service, personal development, physical fitness and expedition and exploration.

To qualify for the award, Santer volunteered at the Food Bank Coalition of San Luis Obispo to raise awareness and increase volunteer participation, practiced and studied various art techniques to develop a short screenplay, attended weekly volleyball practices and competed locally and traveled to Los Angeles to learn about the film industry and attend workshops hosted by renowned screenwriters and producers.

Rep. Lois Capps awarded Madison DeBruin (left) and Sienna Santer (right) Congressional Gold Medals for their personal and service achievements.
Rep. Lois Capps awarded Madison DeBruin (left) and Sienna Santer (right) Congressional Gold Medals for their personal and service achievements. (Courtesy photo)

DeBruin worked at a food bank distribution center to address homelessness and hunger in the community, participated in a graphic design internship to develop creative projects, improved her tennis skills and planned a trip to New York City to learn about cultural history and explore new sights.

“Sienna and Madison set a wonderful example not only for their peers, but for their communities,” Capps said. “Their dedication to personal growth has also had a positive impact on those around them, which is something we can all strive for. I am pleased to award them with Congressional Gold Medals in recognition of their hard work and service to the community.”

— Nicole Dubowitz is the press secretary of the Office of Rep. Lois Capps (CA-24).

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 