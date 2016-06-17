Capps Presents Congressional Gold Medals to Local Teens

During the Congressional Award Foundation Annual Gold Medal Award Ceremony at the House of Representatives in Washington, D.C., Rep. Lois Capps presented congressional gold medals to Sienna Santer, from Arroyo Grande, and Madison DeBruin, from Atascadero.

The congressional award is given to young Americans ages 14-23 years old. It is a non-partisan, voluntary and non-competitive program.

Medals are earned by setting and achieving personal goals in four areas: volunteer public service, personal development, physical fitness and expedition and exploration.

To qualify for the award, Santer volunteered at the Food Bank Coalition of San Luis Obispo to raise awareness and increase volunteer participation, practiced and studied various art techniques to develop a short screenplay, attended weekly volleyball practices and competed locally and traveled to Los Angeles to learn about the film industry and attend workshops hosted by renowned screenwriters and producers.

DeBruin worked at a food bank distribution center to address homelessness and hunger in the community, participated in a graphic design internship to develop creative projects, improved her tennis skills and planned a trip to New York City to learn about cultural history and explore new sights.

“Sienna and Madison set a wonderful example not only for their peers, but for their communities,” Capps said. “Their dedication to personal growth has also had a positive impact on those around them, which is something we can all strive for. I am pleased to award them with Congressional Gold Medals in recognition of their hard work and service to the community.”

— Nicole Dubowitz is the press secretary of the Office of Rep. Lois Capps (CA-24).