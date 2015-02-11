Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 4:15 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Capps Recommended for House Committee on Natural Resources

By Chris Meagher for Rep. Lois Capps | February 11, 2015 | 2:55 p.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, on Wednesday was recommended as a member of the House Committee on Natural Resources for the 114th Congress.

The full Democratic Caucus is scheduled to vote Thursday on the recommendations from the House Democratic Steering and Policy Committee.

Natural Resources, which is comprised of 44 members of Congress — including 18 Democrats — has jurisdiction over public lands, oceans, fisheries and wildlife, energy production, mineral lands and mining, Native American, irrigation, and reclamation issues.

Capps previously served for four years on the Committee on Natural Resources during the 110th and 111th Congresses. She has a strong record on environmental protection and conservation, and has been a leader in Congress on a number of important issues related to nation's natural resources including championing efforts to oppose additional offshore oil and gas drilling and advancing policies that protect our ocean, marine sanctuaries, and national parks.

The 24th Congressional District, which Capps represents, includes more than 200 miles of coastline, expansive public lands including the Channel Islands National Park and Los Padres National Forest, offshore and onshore oil drilling interests, multiple fisheries, two national marine sanctuaries and a national estuary.

“Representing such a naturally rich and diverse district has given me a great deal of experience working on the issues under the jurisdiction of the Natural Resources Committee,” Capps said. “I look forward to engaging in all aspects of the Committee’s portfolio, and working with my colleagues on the Committee to protect our precious public lands and natural resources for future generations.”

This would be the second Committee assignment for Capps in the 114th Congress. She is also a senior member of the Energy and Commerce Committee.

— Chris Meagher is a press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps.

 

