Capps Reintroduces Bipartisan Bill to Give Patients Access to Critical Treatments

By Chris Meagher for Rep. Lois Capps | March 27, 2015 | 3:25 p.m.

This week, Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, and Republican Rep. David McKinley of West Virginia reintroduced a bipartisan bill to give patients with chronic, disabling and life-threatening conditions such as multiple schlorisis, lupis, rheumatoid arthritis and cancer affordable access to the newest drug therapies.

The Patients’ Access to Treatment Act would limit the co-payment, co-insurance or other cost-sharing requirements insurance companies impose on patients who require “specialty” medications to treat life threatening or chronic diseases. Capps and McKinley have introduced similar legislation in previous sessions of Congress. Last Congress, the bill received broad bipartisan support with 142 co-sponsors.

Capps and McKinley announced the reintroduction of the bill at a press conference on Capitol Hill.

“The Patients’ Access to Treatment Act will enable patient access to affordable treatments while containing health-care costs,” Capps said. “By requiring coverage of these critical drugs in insurance drug plans, patients will be able to pay for these live-saving medications. I am hopeful that this is the year we can work together to push this commonsense legislation across the finish line.”

“Millions of Americans suffer from chronic and disabling diseases and are unable to afford critical treatments to relieve their pain and prolong their lives,” McKinley said. “Congress needs to show the will to carry out these reforms.”

When insurance companies move drugs into a “specialty tier,” which often requires patients to pay a percentage of the actual cost of the drugs, access to those drugs can become prohibitively expensive. Many of these drugs, especially biologic drugs, have no less expensive generic equivalent, which means patients are forced to pay hundreds or thousands of dollars each month or go without treatment. This bill would ensure that drugs and therapies cannot be significantly more expensive than other drugs covered by insurance plans.

The bill is supported by a strong cross-section of advocacy groups, including the American Academy of Neurology, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American College of Rheumatology, the American Society of Clinical Oncology and the Arthritis Foundation.

— Chris Meagher is a press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps.

 
