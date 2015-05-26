Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 4:03 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Capps Reintroduces Legislation to Ensure Additional Protection, Preservation of Federal Lands

By C.J. Young for Rep. Lois Capps | May 26, 2015 | 3:47 p.m.

On Tuesday, Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, announced the reintroduction of the Central Coast Heritage Protection Act, legislation that would protect 245,665 acres of new and expanded wilderness in the Los Padres National Forest and the Carrizo Plain National Monument, strengthen protections for wild and scenic rivers, and designate a new national recreational trail.

Sen. Barbara Boxer introduced companion legislation in the Senate for the first time last week.

Among the bill’s highlights is the creation of the Condor National Recreation Trail, which would provide the opportunity to hike approximately 400 miles along the spine of the coastal range from Los Angeles County to the northernmost point of the Los Padres National Forest in Monterey County.

The bill would also create four new wilderness areas and expand nine existing wilderness areas. The wilderness designation is the highest form of protection the government can give to public land. The act would also designate two new scenic areas totaling 34,512 acres in the Black Mountain area and Condor Ridge above the Gaviota Coast and Santa Barbara.

“We are fortunate that the Central Coast is home to some of the most diverse habitats and ecosystems in North America — a national treasure right here in our own backyard," Capps said. “Last week’s oil spill is a tragic reminder of how important these special places are to our community and we have a responsibility to protect them for future generations. This legislation promotes both responsible use and long term protection for these treasured public lands and I am so pleased to be reintroducing this important legislation in Congress.”

“The Central Coast has some of the most magnificent and pristine areas in the entire country,” Sen. Boxer said. “I am proud to join Congresswoman Capps in introducing this bill, which will preserve nearly 250,000 acres of wild and beautiful lands so they can be enjoyed for generations to come.”

Capps worked for more than a year with local stakeholders to develop a consensus bill with broad support. The bill is widely supported by more than 300 businesses, trail user groups, individuals, conservation groups, and local officials. Rep. Sam Farr and Rep. Julia Brownley are original co-sponsors of the bill in the House of Representatives.

— C.J. Young is a legislative assistant for Rep. Lois Capps.

 

