Capps Releases Plains’ Response Letter Indicating Pipelines Will Remain Shut Down

On Tuesday, Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, released a letter from Plains All American Pipeline in response to her June 11 inquiry.

In that letter, Capps demanded that — in light of news following a spill of more than 100,000 gallons of crude oil along the Gaviota Coast that systemic corrosion was found on both pipelines — both Line 901 and Line 903 remain shut down.

In the Plains letter of June 19, Greg Armstrong, chairman and CEO of Plains, indicated they intended to keep both Lines 901 and 903 out of service until an investigation is complete and both Plains and PHMSA agree that the pipelines are safe.

“I am pleased that Plains has committed to keeping Lines 901 and 903 out of service until they are deemed to be safe,” Capps said. “The pattern of corrosion found on both of these pipelines is disturbing. There are many inconsistencies and questions that remain, and these questions must be addressed and adequately answered before reopening these pipelines is even considered.”

— Chris Meagher is a press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps.