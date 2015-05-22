Capps Releases Statement on One-Year Anniversary of Tragedy in Isla Vista

On Friday, Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, released the following statement on the one-year anniversary of the tragedy in Isla Vista, which is Saturday, May 23:

“As our community continues to heal on the one-year anniversary of the tragedy in Isla Vista, we come together to remember those who were injured and honor those no longer with us," Capps said. "This senseless event touched each of us in a powerful way, but what endures is the strength of a community bonded together, and the everlasting memory of those we lost.

“This solemn anniversary is also a time to remember the call from Richard Martinez — father of Christopher Michaels-Martinez — that ‘Not One More’ parent should have to endure the loss of a child. It is our responsibility to commit ourselves to not sit idly by until the next senseless tragedy occurs in our country.

“We must work together to break the cycle of tragedy followed by inaction, which is why I am committed to doing whatever I can in Congress to ensure meaningful actions are taken to make our communities safer through commonsense gun violence prevention legislation. It is why I have reintroduced the Pause for Safety Act and why I continue to bring attention to this critical issue - we must keep the conversation going. Gun safety and the Second Amendment are not mutually exclusive. Responsible, law-abiding Americans have the right to own a gun, but the residents of Isla Vista also deserve to feel safe in their homes and community, and I will continue to work on ways to do just that.”

— Chris Meagher is a press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps.