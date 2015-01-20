Capps Releases Statement on President Obama’s State of the Union Address

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, on Tuesday released the following statement regarding President Barack Obama’s State of the Union address:

"Tonight we heard President Obama explain how, over the last several years, we have made progress and laid the groundwork for the economic foundation for the future. The economy is steadily growing. Gas prices are dropping. Health-care costs are rising slower than in the past. And jobs are being created.

"But we know that there are hard working families who are still struggling, so there is more we must do.

"Unfortunately over the past two years we have witnessed one of the least effective Congresses in history. It is clear that we must redouble our efforts to find common ground and work together for the good of the American people.

"Together we can help middle-class families achieve economic security by helping to provide the opportunities they need to be successful.

"We can do this by holding big financial institutions accountable to Main Street by stopping efforts to repeal the protections included in Wall Street reform.

"We can do this by acting on bipartisan, comprehensive immigration reform. Our current immigration system is broken and holding our country and our economy back.

"We can do this by making higher education more accessible and affordable for students and families.

"And we can do this by supporting policies to improve the economic wellbeing of all American families, making sure women get equal pay for equal work, increasing the federal minimum wage, and making sure the best jobs in the world are created in the United States. The president’s child care and paid sick leave proposals are an important step in the right direction for middle-class families and one that the private sector should follow.

"But as we continue to prepare our economy for the future, it is important not to forget some of the other policy issues that our nation continues to struggle with. Lacking from the president’s speech was a discussion of how he intends to reduce gun violence in our country. We are only two years removed from the State of the Union where President Obama took the dais — weeks after the Newtown massacre — and vowed action. Since then, dozens of people have been killed in mass shootings — including right here on the Central Coast — and thousands have died from senseless gun violence, while no substantial legislative changes have been made.

"We have witnessed how these tragedies impact people like Richard Martinez, my guest for the State of the Union whose son, Christopher, was killed in Isla Vista in May. I am honored to have him join me here tonight because he is not giving up the fight to make sure not one more tragedy occurs and neither will I. That’s why earlier today I reintroduced the Pause for Safety Act, which would help empower families and law enforcement with new tools to prevent a tragedy if someone poses a threat to themselves or others. This is exactly the type of common sense policy that elected officials — no matter what their party — should come together and support in good faith.

"The president has set out his vision, and now it is up to Congress to work together to get things done for the American people. The president spoke of finding common ground tonight, and I know my Central Coast constituents demand the same. We, as members of Congress, must live up to this challenge, and I look forward to getting back to work."

