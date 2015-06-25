Capps Releases Statement on Supreme Court Decision in King v. Burwell

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, a former school nurse, issued the following statement Thursday in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in King v. Burwell:

“Today’s Supreme Court decision is great news for the millions of Americans who currently have affordable health insurance because of tax credits available through the Affordable Care Act.

“The intent of Congress was clear — American families who need assistance to make health insurance affordable and accessible should get it, no matter what state they live in.

“While many have tried to use this case to torpedo the Affordable Care Act, I am pleased the court saw through their argument and will be protecting millions of innocent families who could have otherwise lost their health care at the hands of those trying to undo this law.”

— Chris Meagher is a press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps.