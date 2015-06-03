Capps Requests Federal Oversight Hearing in Santa Barbara to Investigate Refugio Oil Spill

Advice

On Wednesday, Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, sent a letter to House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Fred Upton and Ranking Member Frank Pallone Jr. requesting an oversight field hearing in the 24th Congressional District to examine the causes of and response to the Plains oil spill and the adequacy of current federal spill detection and prevention regulations.

The House Energy and Commerce Committee has jurisdiction over these issues.

“The people of the Central Coast deserve answers to the many questions surrounding this tragedy,” Capps said. “A field hearing will allow my colleagues the opportunity to see first-hand the devastation caused by this spill and get to the bottom of how this spill occurred so that we can take appropriate steps to help ensure it does not happen again.”

A copy of the letter can be found by clicking here.

On Tuesday, Capps also questioned U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz about the impacts of the oil spill on the Central Coast and the need for stronger federal pipeline safety regulations.

On Thursday, she sent a letter to the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration demanding answers to a series of questions in the wake of the oil spill.

— Chris Meagher is a press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps.