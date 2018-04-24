Capps Says LGBT Pride Month an Opportunity to ‘Renew Our Commitment to Equality’

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, released a statement Monday marking Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) Pride Month, which is celebrated in June.

“Pride Month is an opportunity to celebrate the LGBT community, reflect on its unique diversity and history, and honor LGBT contributions to our nation and culture,” Capps said. “It is also an important time to renew our commitment to equality under the law.

“This is a significant time in history for LGBT Americans. Two marriage equality cases are pending before the Supreme Court, we’ve made numerous strides toward equal rights, and national public opinion is shifting to support marriage equality. And yet there is still much more to do.

“We must push for LGBT Americans to also be included in immigration reform so that families can stay together. We must work to make sure that no American can be legally fired simply for who they are, despite their ability to do the job. Also, we must ensure that our schools are safe for LGBT youth, places where they are protected and supported in order to ensure their well-being and success.

“I will continue to work with LGBT Americans and their allies to achieve these important rights and protections. It’s the right thing to do.”

Capps has been a vocal, longtime supporter of equality for LGBT Americans and is an active member of the Congressional LGBT Equality Caucus. In recognition of last year’s LGBT Pride Month, Capps released a celebratory video message. In 2011, Capps recorded a video message for the “It Gets Better Project” to send a message of hope to LGBT youth who have been bullied or harassed.

Capps also supports repealing the Defense of Marriage Act and is an original co-sponsor of the Respect for Marriage Act, which would allow same-sex couples who are married under state law to receive federal benefits, and was a leader in the congressional effort to repeal the military’s don’t ask, don’t tell policy.

— Ashley Schapitl is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.