Capps Sends Letter Urging White House to Feature U.S.-Grown Flowers

By Chris Meagher for Rep. Lois Capps | August 5, 2014 | 3:41 p.m.

This week, Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, and the co-chairs of the bipartisan Congressional Cut Flower Caucus sent a letter to President Barack Obama urging him to feature American-grown flowers at future White House events.

The letter also thanks President Obama for showcasing American-grown flowers at the State Dinner for Francois Hollande of France earlier this year.

“The White House has a long tradition of featuring American-grown products at its events, so it only makes sense that American-grown flowers be included in these efforts,” Capps said. “Our local flower farmers not only grow beautiful flowers, but they also create local jobs and support our local economy — especially here on the Central Coast. Featuring American flowers at the last State Dinner was an important gesture of support for flower farmers, and we hope the White House will build on that effort going forward.”

“We are grateful for the leadership and support of Congresswoman Capps,” said Kasey Cronquist, CEO of the California Cut Flower Commission. “This letter to the president from congresswoman and her fellow co-chairs of the House Cut Flower Caucus encouraging the White House to use American grown flowers means a lot to our farmers, their families and their communities.”

Capps launched the bipartisan Congressional Cut Flower Caucus with Reps. Duncan Hunter, Chellie Pingree and Jaime Herrera Beutler last February to support American cut flower farmers by educating Members of Congress and their staff about the cultural and economic impact of the domestic cut flower farming industry. California produces the vast majority of domestically grown flowers, but flowers are grown in all 50 states.

This letter builds on previous efforts by Capps to push the White House to feature American grown flowers, including a 2012 letter to First Lady Michelle Obama.

Chris Meagher is the press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

 

