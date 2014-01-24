Capps Invites SLO Businessman as Guest for State of Union Address

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, announced on Friday that James Brabeck, president and CEO of San Luis Obispo County-based Farm Supply Company, will join her in attending President Obama’s State of the Union address on Tuesday.

Members of Congress are given one ticket to invite a guest of their choice to attend the annual address. Guests are seated in the Gallery of the House of Representatives chamber where the address is given before a Joint Session of Congress.

“I am delighted Mr. Brabeck will be joining me in attending the State of the Union,” Capps said. “He has been a dedicated leader in our community for many years, and it is an honor to have him present for the president’s annual address. I also look forward to hearing from the president on the many important issues currently facing our nation. We must continue to move our economy forward by making job-creating investments in infrastructure, innovation, and education and by supporting key legislative priorities such as the Farm Bill and comprehensive immigration reform. These are just a few of the topics I hope the president will discuss next week.”

“I am truly honored and humbled to have been asked by Congresswoman Lois Capps to attend the president’s State of the Union address,” Brabeck said. “I am looking forward to hearing President Obama speak on the many issues facing our country, especially those issues that directly relate to and affect our agricultural community such as immigration reform and the Farm Bill.”

In addition to serving as president/CEO of Farm Supply Company since 1969, Brabeck currently serves on the Cal Poly College of Agriculture Advisory Council and is a member of the Cal Poly Corporation Board of Directors. He is also currently serving in his 39th year as a member of the San Luis Obispo County Juvenile Justice & Delinquency Prevention Commissions and previously served eight years as an elected trustee of San Luis Obispo County Community College District, two of which were as Chairman of the Board.

