Capps Statement on Draft EPA Greenhouse Gas Regulations

“Today’s announcement by the EPA is a historic step forward in our effort to combat climate change and protect the health of our communities. With congressional leadership refusing to act, these proposed rules will go a long way toward reducing greenhouse gas emissions, keeping our air clean, and protecting the health of seniors, children and families.”

Rep. Lois Capps , D-Santa Barbara, a public health nurse and member of the Committee on Energy and Commerce, released the following statement Monday about the proposed EPA greenhouse gas emission standards for existing coal and natural gas fired power plants:

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >