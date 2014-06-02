Capps Statement on Draft EPA Greenhouse Gas Regulations

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, a public health nurse and member of the Committee on Energy and Commerce, released the following statement Monday about the proposed EPA greenhouse gas emission standards for existing coal and natural gas fired power plants:
“Today’s announcement by the EPA is a historic step forward in our effort to combat climate change and protect the health of our communities. With congressional leadership refusing to act, these proposed rules will go a long way toward reducing greenhouse gas emissions, keeping our air clean, and protecting the health of seniors, children and families.”
— Chris Meagher is the press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.