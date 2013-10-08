Capps Responds to Commission Postponement of Diablo Canyon Review

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, released the following statement Tuesday in response to the announcement from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission that it has exhausted its carryover funds and will be postponing a public meeting to discuss a performance review of Diablo Canyon Nuclear Plant and furloughing most of its staff due to the government shutdown:

“This announcement is the latest local impact of a needless government shutdown, and exactly the type of thing we could end if the House leadership would allow us to vote on a bill to reopen the government.

"Central Coast residents understandably have a strong interest in the safety of Diablo Canyon, and should not have to wait to access this important information from the NRC just because Tea Party Republicans aren’t getting their way and shutting down the government in response.”

— Chris Meagher is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.