Capps ‘Disappointed’ in Supreme Court’s Hobby Lobby Decision

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, on Monday released the following statement on the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Sebelius v. Hobby Lobby:

"The personal beliefs of a boss should not be imposed on his employees, and should not give him the right to take away access to basic health care, especially birth control. I am disappointed the court does not agree.

"The majority of Americans believe that women should be able to make their own decision when it comes to their health care, including their use of birth control. I am disheartened that the court has chosen to take a woman’s personal health-care decision out of her own hands and put it into the hands of her boss."

— Chris Meagher is the press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.