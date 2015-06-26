Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 10:11 am | Fog/Mist 59º

 
 
 
 

Capps Submits Letter in Advance of Joint Hearing on Refugio Oil Spill

By Chris Meagher for Rep. Lois Capps | June 26, 2015 | 9:28 a.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, on Friday sent a letter outlining federal efforts in the wake of the Plains oil spill on May 19 to state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson and Assemblyman Das Williams in advance of their joint oversight hearing in Santa Barbara.

The letter, available by clicking here, outlines for the state legislators some of the recent federal actions Capps has taken in response to the oil spill.

“It is essential to fully investigate how the spill happened, the efficacy of the spill response, and both the ongoing and long-term impacts the spill will have on our community,” Capps writes in the letter. “In addition to numerous state and local agencies, the U.S. Coast Guard, Environmental Protection Agency, the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration and other federal agencies play essential roles in ensuring that the Plains spill is cleaned up properly, those responsible are held accountable, and corrective actions are taken to prevent future tragedies.

“Given the shared state and federal jurisdiction, I welcome this opportunity to update you on several congressional oversight actions taken since the spill.”

— Chris Meagher is a press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps.

 

