Capps Takes to House Floor in Support of Comprehensive Immigration Reform

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, along with several of her colleagues spoke on the House floor Wednesday evening about the need for comprehensive immigration reform. Capps spoke about the economic benefits of comprehensive immigration reform and the contributions of immigrants to the Central Coast economy.

“These are immigrants who contribute to key sectors of our economy, like agriculture, housing, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, tourism, engineering and technology, but who too often face separation from their families, lower wages and deportation — forcing them to take their skills to our competitors,” Capps said. “We can all agree that our current immigration system is not working. It is holding back our country and economy and now is the time to fix it.”

She also highlighted a letter sent to the California Republican congressional delegation from a group of California Republican state legislators, including 35th District Assemblyman Katcho Achijidian. In it, the state legislators expressed their support for comprehensive immigration reform, and urged their Republican members of Congress to tell House Speaker John Boehner to bring the issue to the House floor for a vote.

“This letter outlines components of comprehensive reform that most of us agree on including, I would note, the opportunity for undocumented residents to earn their way to citizenship,” Capps said. “Wisely they wrote, ‘There is no policy debate more important to the future of California and America than passing comprehensive immigration reform.’ I could not agree more.”

— Chris Meagher is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.