Capps to Attend Carpinteria Valley Association Celebration

On Saturday, Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, will attend the Carpinteria Valley Association’s celebration of its 50th year.

Capps will be presenting a certificate to mark the anniversary from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Arts Centr, 855 Linden Ave.

The Carpinteria Valley Association’s mission is to preserve and enhance the rural beauty of the Carpinteria Valley — especially its open field agriculture — and to maintain the charm of Carpinteria and Summerland as small beach towns.

“The Carpinteria Valley Association plays a very important role in the preservation of a special part of the Central Coast,” Capps said. “I look forward to celebrating one of the oldest grassroots volunteer environmental groups in the country.”

— Chris Meagher is the press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.