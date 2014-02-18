Capps to Attend Cash for College Workshops Along Central Coast

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, will attend a series of Cash for College workshops this week along the Central Coast.

The workshops are put on by the California Student Aid Commission to provide assistance with the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and Cal Grant forms to students and their families.

Each year starting in January running up to the March 2 deadline, the California Student Aid Commission helps organize workshops throughout the state to provide resources and information for students and their families as they apply for college financial assistance.

“College affordability is on the minds of many Central Coast students and parents this time of year," Capps said. “That is why I applaud the work that the California Student Aid Commission and the Central Coast Student Opportunity and Access Program (Cal-SOAP) Consortium for the work they are doing to provide vital college affordability information.

"Now more than ever, it’s critical that students and their families have a clear understanding of the costs of college, as well as the assistance that may be available to make college a reality.”

— C.J. Young is a press assistant for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.