Capps to Attend Goleta Event Highlighting Her Bill to Protect Federal Lands on Central Coast

By Chris Meagher for Rep. Lois Capps | May 26, 2015 | 1:35 p.m.

On Tuesday night, Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, will attend a special event highlighting the reintroduction of her bill, the Central Coast Heritage Act (H.R. 1865), at Decker’s Outdoor Corporation in Goleta.

At the event, Capps will speak about her legislation, which would protect 245,500 acres of wilderness in the Los Padres National Forest and Carrizo Plain National Monument, create two scenic areas encompassing 34,500 acres, safeguard 159 miles of wild and scenic rivers, and establish the Condor Train National Recreation Trail, a 400 mile hiking route in the Los Padres National Forest.

Following Capps’ remarks, there will be a special advanced screening of the PBS program This American Land, the leading conservation news magazine program on public television stations nationwide.

The episode will feature areas of the Central Coast that would be protected in the Capps bill and the invaluable resources the Los Padres National Forest and Carrizo Plain National Monument offer to our community and nation.

— Chris Meagher is a press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps.

 

