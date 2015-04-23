Monday, April 30 , 2018, 10:13 am | A Few Clouds 63º

 
 
 
 

Capps to Attend Groundbreaking for Golden Inn & Village Senior Housing Project

By Chris Meagher for Rep. Lois Capps | April 23, 2015 | 2:10 p.m.

On Friday, Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, will participate in the groundbreaking of the Golden Inn & Village, a senior housing project being built in Santa Ynez through the Rona Barrett Foundation in partnership with the Housing Authority for the County of Santa Barbara.

The Golden Inn & Village is a mixed-use development at the corner of Highway 246 and Refugio Road in Santa Ynez, in a neighborhood setting that will provide roughly 150 affordable units for low-income seniors to reside in a comfortable, supportive environment that meets their needs as they age.

“The Golden Inn & Village will serve some of the most vulnerable members of our community,” Capps said. “This new housing development will be a vital asset to our community, and I look forward to celebrating the groundbreaking.”

— Chris Meagher is a press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps.

 
