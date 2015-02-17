Capps to Attend Santa Barbara High School Sports Practices to Promote Athlete Safety Bill

On Wednesday, Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, will visit sports practices at Santa Barbara High School, where she will highlight the Supporting Athletes, Families and Educators to Protect the Lives of Athletic Youth (SAFE PLAY) Act, a bill she reintroduced this month to help ensure the safety of student athletes.

Capps will attend the practices with Santa Barbara High athletic director Joe Chenoweth and athletic trainer Kayla Linane as well as speak with coaches.

The SAFE PLAY Act would take a multipronged approach of research, community education and federal support for school districts to adopt best practices and guidelines to ensure the safety of students both on the field and in schools. The bill specifically works to address heat exposure, CPR and AED training, concussion response, and energy drink consumption among children.

“I look forward to seeing the Dons take the field as they prepare for their upcoming games,” Capps said. “But as fun and exciting as high school sports can be, we need to make sure our student athletes have the necessary tools to be fully prepared and protected. I am dedicated to ensuring student safety through the SAFE PLAY Act, which would give our schools the resources they need to help protect our children.”

— Chris Meagher is a press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps.