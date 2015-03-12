Capps to Dedicate Lompoc Post Office in Honor of Federal Corrections Officer Scott Williams

On Thursday, Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, and the U.S. Postal Service will dedicate the Lompoc Post Office as the Federal Correctional Officer Scott J. Williams Memorial Post Office.

Senior Officer Specialist Williams was killed in the line of duty at the U.S. Penitentiary in Lompoc on April 3, 1997. He served with honor and distinction as a U.S. Marine during the Persian Gulf War, where he saved the lives of his countrymen and received multiple awards, including “Marine of the Year.”

He graduated from Lompoc High School and lived in Los Alamos with his wife, Kristy, and their two daughters, Kaitlin and Kallee.

A Capps bill to rename the post office after Officer Williams passed the House and Senate in December, and was signed into law by President Barack Obama on Dec. 18.

The Rev. Darrell Tullis will sing the National Anthem, and Rep. Capps, Kristy Williams and Michael Martino, the USPS manager of post office operations, will all speak during the ceremony.

“I am proud and honored to be a part of this special day, where we honor Senior Officer Specialist Williams for his service and dedication to keeping our nation and community safe,” Capps said.

The ceremony will be held from 11 a.m. to noon at the Lompoc Post Office, 801 W. Ocean Ave.

— Chris Meagher is a press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps.