Capps to Give Opening Remarks for Conference on Aging Listening Session

On Wednesday, Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, will attend a White House Conference on Aging Listening Session, where she will give the opening remarks.

The listening session will be hosted by the Central Coast Commission on Aging.

Every 10 years, the White House hosts a Conference on Aging that is used to identify and advance policies to improve the quality of life for older Americans. The conference will take place later this summer.

Leading up to the summer conference, listening sessions are held nationwide to gather input from seniors, caregivers, researchers, leaders in the field of aging and other stakeholders. The comments and suggestions received during the local listening session will be gathered by the commission and sent to the White House.

“I am dedicated to ensuring that our country keeps the promises we have made to our older Americans,” Capps said. “This means honoring our commitment by keeping Social Security and Medicare strong for generations to come. I look forward to speaking to this group as they gather feedback on how we can keep the quality of life for seniors strong.”

— Chris Meagher is a press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps.