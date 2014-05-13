Capps to Help Recognize United Way’s Tax Help Volunteers

On Tuesday, Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, will attend the volunteer recognition night for those who assisted with United Way’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.

More than 130 volunteers throughout Santa Barbara assisted 2,600 families in filing tax returns, resulting in more than $3 million coming back in refunds.

The VITA program is one aspect of the United Way’s “United For Financial Empowerment” initiative, which provides families with financial resources, financial literacy education, workshops and tools, through collaborative partnerships with local banks, community and government agencies.

The VITA program offers free tax help to people who generally make below a certain amount of money, people with disabilities, the elderly and limited English-speaking taxpayers who need assistance in preparing their own tax returns.

Capps will recognize the volunteers and the work they have done.

“This important program empowers working families to file their taxes properly and gain financial literacy in the process,” Capps said. “The money recovered for local families puts them on stronger financial footing, and has an impact on our local economy. Without these selfless volunteers giving their time, energy, and expertise to help, many people would be left without guidance through what can sometimes be a very confusing process.”

— Chris Meagher is the press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.