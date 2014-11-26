Capps to Help Serve at Organic Soup Kitchen’s Community Thanksgiving Feast

On Thursday, Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, will participate in the sixth annual Community Thanksgiving Feast hosted by Organic Soup Kitchen by helping serve food to area residents.

The Organic Soup Kitchen is planning to cook more than 70 turkeys to provide more than 900 meals in the Santa Barbara community.

“The holidays are an important time to give thanks and give back to our communities,” Capps said. “I look forward to attending the Organic Soup Kitchen’s feast again this year and celebrating Thanksgiving with many of my friends and neighbors.”

— Chris Meagher is the press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.