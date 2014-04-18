Capps to Hold Office Hours at Santa Barbara Farmers Market

From 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, will meet and greet visitors and customers at the weekly Santa Barbara Farmers Market.

She will be walking around and also spending time at the table with California Tropics, a Carpinteria-based fruit company, to discuss issues important to local residents.

"The Santa Barbara Farmers Market is an opportunity for our community to gather and stock up on the flowers, fruits, vegetables and meats grown and raised by our local farmers and ranchers," Capps said. "And it is also a place to take some time to come together and catch up with our Santa Barbara neighbors. I always enjoy spending time at the Farmers Market, and I am looking forward to meeting and talking with anyone who would like to stop by and say hello."

The Farmers Market is located at the corner of Cota and Santa Barbara streets.

— Chris Meagher is the press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.