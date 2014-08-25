Capps to Visit Goleta UPS Facility to Honor 25-Year Safe Driver Alex Felix

On Wednesday, Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, will visit the UPS facility in Goleta to present a certificate to Alex Felix, who has been a UPS driver for 25 years with no accidents.

In addition, she will speak briefly with a group of workers at the facility and thank them for their work.

“UPS provides an important service to our community, and drivers like Alex Felix are the backbone for making sure our gifts, purchases, and packages make it safely from one place to another,” Capps said. “I look forward to recognizing Mr. Felix and his fellow drivers.”

— Chris Meagher is the press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.