Capps to Host Citizenship and Deferred Action Renewal Workshop

By Chris Meagher for Rep. Lois Capps | July 22, 2014 | 9:29 a.m.

On Saturday, Aug. 9, Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, will be hosting a forum where people can receive an update and review from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services officials on their Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals renewal application, as well as information on applying for citizenship.

The forum will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the UDW Building at 402 S. Miller St. in Santa Maria.

USCIS will give a presentation and host a question and answer session on the DACA renewal process. Following that presentation, USCIS officials will then present information on filling out the new, longer version N-400 form for the naturalization process.

Local resources for students who need help with their applications will be available at no cost from Catholic Charities Santa Maria, Cal Poly Rise Program and IMPORTA-Santa Barbara.

“The DACA program for undocumented young adults, youth brought to this country as children and who are pursuing their education or serving in the military, can be complicated," Capps said. "I am happy to bring together federal and community resources to help these young people explore ways to remain in their communities.

“This will be an informative session, and I encourage all who have questions to attend.”

Chris Meagher is the press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

 

