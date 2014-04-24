Friday, June 15 , 2018, 7:47 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Capps to Host Community Forum at SBCC on Women’s Economic Agenda

By Chris Meagher for Rep. Lois Capps | April 24, 2014 | 2:30 p.m.

From 1:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, will host a free panel discussion and open community forum on the Women’s Economic Agenda at Santa Barbara City College’s Wake Center, 300 N. Turnpike Ave.

Women in Santa Barbara County earn only 81 cents for every dollar men earn and less than one-third of elected officials in Santa Barbara County are women. In Santa Barbara County alone, 10.6 percent of employed women have incomes below the poverty line, while only 7.4 percent of employed men do.

The panel will focus on what can be done to narrow these gender inequities, and how improved economic opportunity for women leads to stronger families and communities. Additionally, the panel will focus on the unique circumstances affecting working women on the Central Coast, expanding opportunities for girls and women, and "The Shriver Report: A Woman’s Nation Pushes Back" from the Brink report.

The panel will be moderated by Dr. Lori Gaskin, president of SBCC. The panelists include Danielle Swiontek, SBCC Department of History chair; Catherine Brozowski, the vice president of the Orfalea Foundation; Marsha Bailey, the CEO of Women’s Economic Ventures; and Lois Phillips, founding executive director of Antioch University Santa Barbara.

“We know that when women succeed, America succeeds,” Capps said. “And while we have taken enormous strides toward equality for women, there remains work to be done. We must empower women to be leaders in our community — in our classrooms, in our homes, in politics and in our businesses. I am looking forward to hearing what this group of women leaders have to say at this exciting event.”

Chris Meagher is the press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

 

