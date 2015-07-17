Capps to Join Local Rally Opposing Arctic Oil Drilling

Advice

On Saturday, Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, will join a local rally as part of a nationwide effort to protest Shell’s plans to drill for oil in the Arctic Ocean.

“We on the Central Coast know firsthand the environmental and economic risks of offshore oil drilling,” Capps said. “Enough is enough. We need to put an end to the relentless push for increasingly risky oil extraction techniques and focus our efforts on developing sustainable, clean energy sources.”

The nationwide effort was organized by multiple national environmental advocacy groups, including the Sierra Club, Greenpeace, the League of Conservation Voters, the Natural Resources Defense Council, 350.org, Friends of the Earth, and the Alaska Wilderness League.

The groups hope to raise awareness about Shell’s ongoing efforts to drill in the Chukchi Sea off the north coast of Alaska.

— C.J. Young is the press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps.