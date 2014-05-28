Capps Leads Moment of Silence on House Floor in Memory of Isla Vista Victims

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, on Wednesday led a moment of silence on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives in memory of the six young men and women who were killed and the 13 young men and women who were injured in Friday night's rampage in Isla Vista.

Capps also made brief remarks on the House floor. The text of her remarks follows:

Mr. Speaker, today I rise with a heavy heart.

On Friday night, my home community was rocked by unspeakable violence, which left six students and their assailant dead and 13 others injured.

The rampage shook the communities of Isla Vista and UC Santa Barbara, Californians, and the nation.

Last night, I joined with my community at UCSB and in IV to honor those we have lost.

Together we took the first steps towards making sense of the senseless. But it will be a long journey.

We have many questions, and over the weeks and months ahead perhaps more will be posed than we can answer.

But we will work through it together.

And while we all struggle to make sense of this tragedy, I want to thank you, my colleagues, and communities across the nation, for your prayers, kind words, and support.

This act was fueled by hate.

But in the wake of this tragedy we as a nation have shown that in a dark time, we do not walk alone. We do not grieve alone. And we will not have to heal alone.

So today we remember the victims: George Chen, Cheng “James” Yuan Hong; Weihan “David” Wang, Katherine Breann Cooper; Christopher Ross Michaels-Martinez; and Veronika Weiss.

We send our deepest sympathies to their families and friends. We lend support to the injured. And we pledge to stand with the Santa Barbara community—and all those touched by violence—to do all we can to prevent this sort of tragedy in the future.

Mr. Speaker, I would now ask that the House observe a moment of silence for the victims, their families, friends, the UCSB community, and all who mourn in the wake of this senseless tragedy.

— Chris Meagher is the press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.