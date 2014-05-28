Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 7:09 pm | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Capps Leads Moment of Silence on House Floor in Memory of Isla Vista Victims

By Chris Meagher for Rep. Lois Capps | updated logo | May 28, 2014 | 1:53 p.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, on Wednesday led a moment of silence on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives in memory of the six young men and women who were killed and the 13 young men and women who were injured in Friday night's rampage in Isla Vista.

Capps also made brief remarks on the House floor. The text of her remarks follows:

Mr. Speaker, today I rise with a heavy heart.

On Friday night, my home community was rocked by unspeakable violence, which left six students and their assailant dead and 13 others injured.

The rampage shook the communities of Isla Vista and UC Santa Barbara, Californians, and the nation.

Last night, I joined with my community at UCSB and in IV to honor those we have lost.

Together we took the first steps towards making sense of the senseless. But it will be a long journey.
We have many questions, and over the weeks and months ahead perhaps more will be posed than we can answer.

But we will work through it together.

And while we all struggle to make sense of this tragedy, I want to thank you, my colleagues, and communities across the nation, for your prayers, kind words, and support.

This act was fueled by hate.

But in the wake of this tragedy we as a nation have shown that in a dark time, we do not walk alone. We do not grieve alone. And we will not have to heal alone.

So today we remember the victims: George Chen, Cheng “James” Yuan Hong; Weihan “David” Wang, Katherine Breann Cooper; Christopher Ross Michaels-Martinez; and Veronika Weiss.

We send our deepest sympathies to their families and friends. We lend support to the injured. And we pledge to stand with the Santa Barbara community—and all those touched by violence—to do all we can to prevent this sort of tragedy in the future.

Mr. Speaker, I would now ask that the House observe a moment of silence for the victims, their families, friends, the UCSB community, and all who mourn in the wake of this senseless tragedy.

Chris Meagher is the press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 