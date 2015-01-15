Capps to Meet with SBCC President to Discuss Obama’s Community College Plan

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, will meet with Santa Barbara City College President Lori Gaskin on Friday to discuss President Barack Obama’s new proposal to offer two years of community college free to students.

The America’s College Promise proposal would make two years of community college free for eligible students, letting students earn the first half of a bachelor’s degree and the skills needed in the workforce at no cost. The program would be undertaken in partnership with states and is inspired by new programs that are up-and-running in Tennessee and Chicago.

It is estimated that a full-time community college student could save an average of $3,800 in tuition per year.

“Any effort to expand access to higher education is not only important to hard working students and families, but is a critical long-term investment in the economy of our Central Coast communities,” Capps said. “I look forward to working with SBCC and our other local community colleges to build upon the promise of universal access to community college in President Obama’s proposal.”

— Chris Meagher is a press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps.