Capps to Participate in Congressional Hearing on Tuesday About Refugio Oil Spill, Pipeline Safety

Advice

On Tuesday, Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, will participate in a House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Energy and Power hearing that will examine federal pipeline safety efforts, including oversight of the May 19 Plains oil spill near Refugio State Beach along the Gaviota coast.

The committee will hear testimony from Dianne Black, assistant director of planning and development for the County of Santa Barbara, regarding the Plains spill and the county’s efforts to ensure state of the art automatic shut-off and leak detection technologies are used on local oil and gas pipelines.

The committee will also hear testimony from Stacy Cummings, interim executive director of the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, the federal agency responsible for oversight of the Plains All American Pipeline that burst on May 19 just north of Santa Barbara.

“There are still many questions about the Plains oil spill that need to be answered, and I look forward to participating in this hearing to shed light on these important issues,” Capps said. “It is essential that we fully investigate the causes of the spill and the efficacy of current federal pipeline safety rules to learn from what happened and work to prevent it from happening again in the future.”

This hearing stemmed from a June 3 letter sent by Capps to Chairman Fred Upton and Ranking Member Frank Pallone Jr. requesting a hearing on the May 19 spill. The testimony will be available to live stream by clicking here starting at 7:15 a.m. PST on Tuesday.

— C.J. Young is the press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps.