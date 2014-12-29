Capps to Participate in Rose Parade California Grown Certification Ceremony

On Wednesday, Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, founder and co-chair of the bipartisan Congressional Cut Flower Caucus, will participate in the California Grown Certification Ceremony at the Rose Bowl, where the California Fresh Cut Flower Commission will recognize the Cal Poly float and the FTD cars participating in the 2015 Rose Parade as “California Grown.”

Cal Poly’s 2015 float consists of flowers grown by students on campus and flowers contributed by California flower farmers.

The theme of the float is “Soaring Stories” and depicts the magic and wonder that resides inside books.

Cal Poly students, California Department of Food and Agriculture Secretary Karen Ross, California Assembly Majority Leader Chris Holden and California Cut Flower Commission CEO Kasey Cronquist will also participate in the certification ceremony.

“California grown flowers play a significant role not only in the history and beauty of the Rose Parade, but also in California’s agricultural economy,” Capps said. “I’m particularly proud of Cal Poly’s recognition for their work and ongoing commitment to using locally grown flowers for their floats. I look forward to seeing the beauty of their efforts on full display at the Rose Parade.”

— Chris Meagher is the press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps.