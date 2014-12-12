Capps to Participate in Saturday’s Milpas Holiday Parade

On Saturday, Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, will participate in the 61st annual Milpas Holiday Parade.
Capps will walk alongside a fire department ladder truck and will be joined by the Santa Barbara Boys & Girls Club, Santa Barbara city firefighters and Santa Claus.
“I look forward to joining in the holiday festivities with the Milpas community this weekend,” Capps said.
The parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Milpas Street, starting at Canon Perdido Street and ending at Mason Street.
— Chris Meagher is the press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.