Capps to Speak at Saturday’s Pacific Pride Festival

By Chris Meagher for Rep. Lois Capps | July 11, 2013 | 11:50 a.m.

On Saturday, Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, will participate in the 2013 Pacific Pride Festival at Leadbetter Beach. She is scheduled to speak at 3 p.m.

The annual celebration is both an opportunity to build community and celebrate the diversity of the LGBT community, but also to raise funds for the wide variety of important programs and services Pacific Pride offers every day.

“With the Supreme Court’s recent historic rulings that struck down DOMA and returned the right to marry to all in California, there is plenty to celebrate this weekend,” Capps said. “I applaud the work Pacific Pride Foundation does on a daily basis, and I am looking forward to celebrating these important judicial victories while we continue the fight for full equality around the country.”

Thousands of people are expected to attend the festival, which also serves to raise money to support Pacific Pride’s mission.

Capps, a longtime supporter of equal rights for gays, lesbians, bisexuals and transgender people, is a member of the LGBT Equality Caucus.

— Chris Meagher is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

 
