Business

Capps to Speak at Google’s Small-Business Event in Santa Barbara

By Chris Meagher for Rep. Lois Capps | July 8, 2013 | 2:25 p.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, announced Monday that Google is bringing its “California Get Your Business Online” program to Santa Barbara on Monday, July 15 at the Canary Hotel, 31 W. Carrillo St.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Capps is scheduled to speak to the small-business owners around 10 a.m.

Google experts will be on hand to help small-business owners create their own websites courtesy of Intuit. Businesses will also receive a customized domain name, free web hosting for one year, a local business listing on Google Maps, and free tools and resources.

Google experts will also train the business owners on how to reach more customers online.

“With an increasingly large share of customers searching online for goods and services, small businesses must enhance their visibility on the Internet to stay competitive,” Capps said. “This event will be help small-business owners in our community improve their Internet presence to boost their business and the local economy.”

The “California Get Your Business Online” program is a fast and easy way for local businesses to get a website and become more visible online. While 97 percent of Internet users look online for local products and services, 62 percent of California small businesses do not have a website or online presence.

“The perception that getting online is complex, costly and time-consuming has prevented many California small businesses from taking the first step,” said Scott Levitan, director of small business Engagement at Google. “This program makes it fast, easy and free for businesses to get online.”

Business owners unable to attend the event can still get a free website and resources by clicking here. More information about the program and the Santa Barbara event is also available on the website.

— Chris Meagher is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

