Capps to Speak to UCSB Students About Syrian Conflict

On Thursday, Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, will speak to roughly 400 students in the UCSB International Global Science Department about her experience traveling to Jordan with CARE in August 2013.

Capps will speak about the effects of the Syrian conflict on the region, including how the situation is putting great strain on the education system. Capps traveled to Jordan in August 2013 with CARE, a leading humanitarian organization fighting global poverty, with a special focus on working alongside poor women.

CARE is hosting the event.

“The Syrian conflict is having a tremendous impact on the entire region, especially its neighboring countries,” Capps said. “I look forward to sharing my personal experience in Jordan, which is now home to tens of thousands of Syrian refugees, and how the work of organizations like CARE is having a tremendous impact on people’s lives.”

— Chris Meagher is the press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.