Capps to Tour Experimental Astrophysics Department at UCSB

On Tuesday, Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, will be on campus at UCSB to tour the Experimental Astrophysics portion of the Physics Department.

The tour is part of an ongoing effort by Capps to emphasize the importance of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics education on campus.

Dr. Philip Lubin, a physicist, is working on projects related to planetary defense, and will be showing Capps laser technology being developed as well as explaining its implications for the future.

This technology includes a realistic means of mitigating potential threats to the Earth caused by asteroids and comets by knocking them off course when they are headed toward Earth.

“UCSB is a leader not only in STEM-related research and technology, but in exploring ways to use that technology to make our world a better and safer place,” Capps said. “The work being done by Dr. Lubin and the physics department could truly change the world we live in. I look forward to discussing some of the exciting projects they are working on at UCSB.”

— Chris Meagher is the press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.