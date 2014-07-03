Capps to Tour Nojoqui Falls Ranch and Old Coast Barn

On Thursday, Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, will tour Nojoqui Falls Ranch and Old Coast Barn in Gaviota to highlight their impact on the local economy and the importance of strengthening organic labeling.

Nojoqui Falls is an organic ranch where cattle are grass-fed and sold directly to consumers.

The Old Coast Barn is a farm stand that sells a range of seasonal produce, including tomatoes, squash, melons, onions, kale, cabbage, corn, oranges, lemons, apricots, peaches and apples.

Capps will discuss the work she has done to strengthen the organic label through the 2014 Farm Bill, which passed earlier this year, and other federal issues impacting ranchers and growers.

“I look forward to visiting Nojoqui Falls Ranch and Old Coast Barn to see the great work that they do,” Capps said. “Our ranchers and growers are keys to the Central Coast economy. We need to do everything we can to support them, which is why I worked hard to get organic labeling included in the Farm Bill, why I am pushing for comprehensive immigration reform, and why I will continue to work with the agricultural community to help mitigate the effects of the drought.”

— Chris Meagher is the press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.