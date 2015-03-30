Capps to Tour Santa Barbara-Based Startup SelfEcho

“Innovative small businesses like SelfEcho are the key to our local economy,” Capps said. “I look forward to visiting the company and learning more about their products and how we can help them grow and create jobs.”

Recently, Mobile Therapy took second place in the “hottest startups” competition hosted by Tech Cocktail at the South by Southwest conference in Austin, Texas.

SelfEcho’s suite of products includes Mobile Therapy, a web-based platform designed to empower clinicians to provide better patient care, and UpJoy.org, a web-based corporate wellness application designed to improve employee positivity and productivity.

On Tuesday, Rep. Lois Capps , D-Santa Barbara, will visit SelfEcho, a small business based in Santa Barbara that applies technology in creative ways to enhance well-being, mental health and productivity in the workplace.

