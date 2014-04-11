Capps to Tour Santa Barbara Harbor in Support of Sustainable Seafood, Local Fisheries

On Monday, Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, will take a tour of the Santa Barbara Harbor to talk about sustainable seafood, local fisheries and seafood traceability.

The tour will include commercial fishing vessels, the Santa Barbara Fish Market, and a discussion with Community Seafood owner Sarah Rathbone, Brian Colgate from Santa Barbara Fish Market, owner and chef of Julienne restaurant Justin West, and Gary Burke from the Commercial Fishermen of Santa Barbara.

“The Santa Barbara Harbor is one of the epicenters for getting fresh local fish from the sea onto our plates at home and at the many amazing restaurants on the Central Coast,” Capps said. “We all depend on a healthy ocean for food, jobs, recreation, and much more. I am encouraged by the work of Community Seafood and our local fishermen to supply consumers with local, sustainable seafood, which protects our oceans and supports the local economy.”

Capps will also discuss her bill, the Safety and Fraud Enforcement (SAFE) Seafood Act, which addresses the issue of seafood fraud — the mislabeling or misrepresentation of seafood. Up to 30 percent of the seafood that U.S. consumers purchase is mislabeled, which has implications for the seafood economy and both human and environmental health.

— Chris Meagher is the press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.