Capps to Tour Synergy Business & Technology Center in Santa Barbara

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, on Tuesday will visit Santa Barbara's Synergy Business & Technology Center, which offers entrepreneurs a collaborative work environment with shared conference, meeting and working spaces.
Capps will tour the facility and then speak briefly to the group about the importance of small business, innovation, sustainability and the Santa Barbara tradition of entrepreneurship.
“Innovative small businesses and entrepreneurs are crucial to a strong economy, particularly here on the Central Coast,” Capps said. “Incubators like Synergy give small business startups the keys to success. I look forward to touring Synergy and learning more about the innovation unfolding there.”
At Synergy, which opened last year at 1 N. Calle Cesar Chavez, Suite 102, small-business owners and entrepreneurs can rent space at flexible and affordable rates, while monthly networking sessions allow like-minded entrepreneurs to meet other business leaders.
— Chris Meagher is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.