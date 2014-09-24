Capps to Tour Terravant Wine Co., Attend Women in Agriculture Luncheon

On Thursday, Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, will tour the Terravant Wine Co. in Buellton.

She will be joined on the tour by Morgen McLaughlin, the executive director of the Santa Barbara Vintners, along with Lew Eisaguirre and Joe Padilla, president and vice president at Terravant.

Following the business tour, Capps will attend the Women in Agriculture Luncheon, also at Terravant. At the luncheon, Capps will present a flag to Santa Barbara County Agricultural Commissioner Cathy Fisher.

“The agricultural community is essential to the Central Coast economy,” Capps said. “I look forward to seeing the work being done at Terravant and joining the women in agricultural community to recognize their important work.”

— Chris Meagher is the press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.