Capps to Tour UCSB Cheadle Center for Biodiversity & Ecological Restoration

On Tuesday, Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, will tour the UCSB Cheadle Center for Biodiversity & Ecological Restoration.
The Cheadle Center focuses on stewardship and restoration of campus lands, as well as the preservation and management of natural history collections.
During Capps’s tour, a fifth-grade class from Franklin Elementary will be present as part of the “Kids in Nature” environmental education program. The center also has collections of plants, animals and algae that provide opportunities to study species distribution, climate, medicine, disease and natural resources.
“The Cheadle Center for Biodiversity and Ecological Restoration provides diverse research and education opportunities for students of all ages,” Capps said. “I look forward to seeing firsthand the important work being done there.”
— Chris Meagher is the press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.