Capps to Visit Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital for National Rehabilitation Awareness Week

On Tuesday, Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, will highlight National Rehabilitation Awareness Week by visiting the Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital.
Capps, a former nurse, will join staff and patients at the Rehabilitation Hospital to recognize the importance of the facility, which is dedicated to providing care for survivors of stroke, brain and spinal cord injury, orthopedic injury, and other disabling conditions.
“The Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital provides critical medical rehabilitation services to so many in our community,” Capps said. “I look forward to highlighting the important work being done at institutions like CRH during National Rehabilitation Awareness Week.”
— Chris Meagher is the press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.