Capps to Visit Santa Ynez Schools, Discuss STEM Education

On Monday, Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, will visit a morning assembly at Ballard School in Santa Ynez before touring classrooms at Santa Ynez High School focused on the areas of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

After the tour, Capps will meet with David Bernier, the Santa Barbara County Education Office’s coordinator of instructional support and technical integration, and his team to talk about how the County Education Office is supporting STEM programs.

“To compete in a global economy, we must train the workforce of the future, which is why we must continue to improve STEM education,” Capps said. “The Santa Barbara County Education Office realizes this, and I look forward to seeing first-hand how students are engaging in STEM education to apply critical thinking and become problem solvers.”

— Chris Meagher is the press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.