Capps to Visit Seniors at Vista del Monte in Santa Barbara

On Wednesday, Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, will visit the Vista del Monte Retirement Community in Santa Barbara to tour the facility and meet with its residents.

She will be joined by Roberta Johnson, president of Vista del Monte, and Jeff Sianko, senior vice president at Front Porch, which operates Vista del Monte.

Capps will speak to a group of seniors about the issues of importance to individuals as they age and recognize Conny Clark, a resident of the community who recently turned 100 years old.

“Our nation’s greatest generation has given so much to our country. We as a nation have made a promise to all Americans that if you work hard, programs like Medicare and Social Security will help support you as you age," Capps said. "We must keep that promise so that our seniors can continue to have access to the benefits they have worked for and earned.

“I look forward to the tour and speaking with local residents about how I am working to protect these programs for them and future generations.”

— Chris Meagher is the press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.