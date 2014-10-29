Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 7:21 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Capps to Visit Solvang Elementary School Cafeteria and Organic Farm

By C.J. Young for Rep. Lois Capps | October 29, 2014 | 2:35 p.m.

On Thursday, Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, will visit the Viking Café at Solvang Elementary School.

The multipurpose cafeteria and kitchen, which was built with funds from the Orfalea Foundation and local Measure J, serves nutritious, unprocessed food to students.

“We know that a lifetime of good nutrition habits begins in our early years, which is why I am so proud of the efforts Solvang Elementary is making to provide its students with quality, nutritious food,” Capps said. “The community support for this project — and similar projects all around the Central Coast — is impressive, and I look forward to seeing their innovative efforts to bring farm-to-table meals to our schools firsthand.”

Capps will be joined on the tour by local philanthropist Terry Delaney. Delaney is the founder of Veggie Rescue, which delivers fresh produce to charitable organizations and school lunch programs in Santa Barbara, Santa Ynez and Santa Maria at no charge.

After the tour of Solvang Elementary, Capps and Delaney will visit Los Olivos Roots Organic Farm, one of the local organic farms that supplies produce to Viking Café via Veggie Rescue. The tour of “Roots Farm” will be guided by founder Jacob Grant.

C.J. Young is a legislative assistant for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

